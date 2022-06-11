“Love Your Neighborhood” in Parkland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville and Harshaw Family Foundation bring “Love Your Neighborhood” to the Parkland Neighborhood Saturday.

Volunteers took part in community beautification projects and exterior home repairs. These projects will include house washing, street cleanups, fence building, landscaping and more.

Groups gathered in the Russell Neighborhood and began working their way to the repair projects. Volunteers stopped on Hale Avenue, Olive Street, Cypress Street and 26th Street.

Habitat’s Love Your Neighborhood Program is a holistic approach to creating change in our neighborhoods that have a need for stability. The goal is to increase pride in neighborhoods and improve the entire streetscape.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.