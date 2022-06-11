Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood; police investigating

Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting...
Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting outside an apartment complex just after 10:30 p.m.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been shot and killed in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Friday night, Louisville Metro police confirmed.

Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting outside an apartment complex just after 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD Major Mindy Vance.

When officers arrived, they found one adult man who had been shot multiple times at the location. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

