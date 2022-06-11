Contact Troubleshooters
New worker-owned coffee co-op opening in Old Louisville this month

Old Louisville Coffee Co-op is set to open in June 2022.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Old Louisville this month. It’s called the Old Louisville Coffee Co-op, and when you get a drink from the barista there, you are actually being served by one of the owners.

The workers are all equal partners in the business. Everyone gets a vote when it comes to making decisions.

The co-owners all come from a background at larger coffee shops, like Kristina Diggs.

“The way that jobs have been set up for quite some time are not working,” Diggs said. “They haven’t been working I don’t know if they ever worked.”

She even quit her job to devote herself full time to this idea.

The Old Louisville Coffee Co-op is a queer-owned business that wants to work with other queer or Black-owned operations and keep things as local and inclusive as possible.

They just passed a huge hurdle too. The business passed all its health, fire, and safety inspections.

There are personal touches everywhere in the shop located at 316 West Ormbsy. The co-owners did just about everything themselves, including the painstaking work of personalizing the floor and thrifting almost the entire place.

“Where (businesses) hang like, usually like their wine glasses, we’re gonna have mugs for people to pick out if they want a personal fun mug,” Diggs said.

Everyone is invested in their success, not just with money, but time and energy.

“To be able to not only in my my life to make it better quality, but my coworkers, my friends lives the people that are doing this with me,” Diggs said. “It gives me chills because I didn’t think anything like this would be possible.”

The group is still setting an opening date, but they plan to be open during Pride Month.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

