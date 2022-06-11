Police searching for endangered missing person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department are searching for an endangered missing person.

Malaysia Malone, 12, was reported missing Friday from the 4200 block of Bardstown Road around 5:15p.m. She has not contact her guardian who is in fear for her safety.

The Louisville Metro Police Department wants to ensure the safe return of Malaysia.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the LMPD immediately at 502-574-5673.

