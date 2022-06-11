Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Police searching for endangered missing person

Malaysia Malone, 12, was reported missing Friday from the 4200 block of Bardstown Road around...
Malaysia Malone, 12, was reported missing Friday from the 4200 block of Bardstown Road around 5:15p.m.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department are searching for an endangered missing person.

Malaysia Malone, 12, was reported missing Friday from the 4200 block of Bardstown Road around 5:15p.m. She has not contact her guardian who is in fear for her safety.

The Louisville Metro Police Department wants to ensure the safe return of Malaysia.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the LMPD immediately at 502-574-5673.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Cogan, Connie Leonard, Brian Shlonsky
Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff
Isla McNabb, 2, the youngest member of Mensa.
Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Adam Patrick Baxter, 35, was found by police on Wednesday evening walking in the 5800 block of...
Man arrested for break-ins near Harrods Creek; 2 house fires still under investigation
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Old Louisville Coffee Co-op is set to open in June 2022.
New worker-owned coffee co-op opening in Old Louisville this month
A Racing Louisville FC and former University of Louisville soccer player received a shoutout...
Racing Louisville FC star receives birthday shoutout from Jack Harlow
About 35 employees of Deloitte’s Louisville office took the day off Friday to spruce up their...
Deloitte's "Impact Day" in Louisville
The group focused on general clean-up, litter and graffiti removal.
Deloitte “Impact Day” across Louisville