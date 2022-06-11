Racing Louisville FC star receives birthday shoutout from Jack Harlow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Racing Louisville FC and former University of Louisville soccer player received a shoutout from another hometown star.

The women’s soccer club shared a video on Thursday of forward Emina Ekic getting a late birthday shoutout from Louisville rapper Jack Harlow.

(Story continues below)

From one hometown hero to another. 🤝@emina_ekic10 received a special belated birthday wish from @jackharlow at training today! pic.twitter.com/5cQ0jMfU1D — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) June 9, 2022

“I just wanted to reach out and make sure I wished you a happy birthday,” Harlow said in the video. “Keep doing what you’re doing. You’re an icon.”

Ekic, a Louisville native and Manual High School graduate, was selected by Racing Louisville FC as the fifth pick in the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

She was previously named 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and was also named the National Women’s Soccer League’s Player of the Week in Racing Lou FC’s first-ever win.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.