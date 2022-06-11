Contact Troubleshooters
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures for March For Our Lives Rally and Walk



By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Roads are set to be closed at 1p.m. Saturday for the March For Our Lives Rally and Walk downtown Louisville.

West Jefferson between 5th and 6th are set to close as well as Sixth Street between Jefferson and Chestnut.

Drivers are advised to be aware of alternate routes.

The March For Our Lives rally and march is to stand up against gun violence and to demand common sense gun safety reforms.

The rally starts on W. Jefferson Street with a march following. The march will go down Sixth Street to the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza at Sixth and Chestnut streets, then back to Metro Hall for a closing song.

The rally and march coincides with numerous events happening across the U.S. in the wake of another series of mass shooting in the nation.

To find more information about the March For Our Lives rally and walk in Louisville, you can click or tap here.

