Violence prevention and wraparound services at Dirt Bowl Tournament

Outreach workers and volunteers with OHSN will work with attendees who believe they are subjected to violence and who are on the verge of being a perpetrator of violence.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Office for Safe and Health Neighborhoods (OHSN) offered violence prevention and wraparound services to Dirt Bowl participants on Saturday.

The Dirt Bowl Tournament is a seven-week tournament held every Saturday and Sunday from June 11 to August 7 at the Shawnee Park basketball courts, according to the release.

Outreach workers and volunteers with OHSN will work with attendees who believe they are subjected to violence and are on the verge of being a perpetrator of violence. Many tournament players and observers will come from Louisville’s most distressed neighborhoods, targets for violent intervention and reduction, the release said.

OHSN will have tents on each side of the court and will raffle basketballs and other giveaways. Outreach workers can be found wearing bright gold shirts for attendees to find them.

“This is a stellar, family event in West Louisville,” Dr. Monique Williams said. “It presents us a great opportunity to quickly connect with the very individuals we strive to reach.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

