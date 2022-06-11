Contact Troubleshooters
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman who was found dead inside a home in the Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2500 block of Pirtle Street on a report of a person down inside a home.

Officers found 38-year-old Kennetta Taylor dead inside the home. The coroner said Taylor died from stab wound(s).

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.

