ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today

ALERT DAY: THIS AFTERNOON-EVENING

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY: Uncertain storm set up this afternoon - evening

Record high temperatures likely this week

Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon/evening. The forecast is a complex one, with a lot of uncertainty as to whether storms manage to get going or not. Main impacts include strong winds and hail.

A few strong storms could linger into tonight and the overnight hours across WAVE Country. Storm chances will likely begin to wind down near sunrise Monday.

We really start to crank up the heat Monday with highs well into the low to mid 90s across the region. Once humidity is factored in, feels like temperatures will likely be in the triple digits. There’s a slim chance for a shower or two tomorrow afternoon.

Record warm lows overnight Monday with a few passing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

