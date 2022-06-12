Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAY: THIS AFTERNOON-EVENING
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • ALERT DAY: Uncertain storm set up this afternoon - evening
  • Record high temperatures likely this week
  • Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon/evening. The forecast is a complex one, with a lot of uncertainty as to whether storms manage to get going or not. Main impacts include strong winds and hail.

A few strong storms could linger into tonight and the overnight hours across WAVE Country. Storm chances will likely begin to wind down near sunrise Monday.

We really start to crank up the heat Monday with highs well into the low to mid 90s across the region. Once humidity is factored in, feels like temperatures will likely be in the triple digits. There’s a slim chance for a shower or two tomorrow afternoon.

Record warm lows overnight Monday with a few passing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, June 6th 2022

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot, one of them was killed, at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting...
Man shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood; police investigating
Shannon Cogan, Connie Leonard, Brian Shlonsky
Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff
Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks
Roads are set to be closed at 1p.m. Saturday for the March For Our Lives Rally and Walk...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures for March For Our Lives Rally and Walk

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, June 6th 2022
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning Update, June 11th, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, June 10, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, June 10, 2022
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your forecast.
FORECAST: Rain ends tonight, drier start to the weekend