FORECAST: Watching for storms as the heat cranks up

ALERT DAY: THIS EVENING

WEATHER HEADLINES

Small risk for strong storms tonight

Heat advisory Monday

Record breaking heat Tuesday & Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Staying warm overnight with lows in the 70s. We can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorms; however, much of the area stays dry.

A heat advisory is in effect for Monday from noon until 9pm with highs in the 90s. Once humidity is factored in the heat index temperatures will reach the triple digits. There’s a slim chance for a thunderstorm or two for Monday.

Record warm lows overnight Monday with a few passing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Record heat expected on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid to upper 90s.

Heat index temperatures make it feel like the triple digits Tuesday afternoon.

We expect to break another record high on Wednesday afternoon as highs soar to the upper 90s. We will be heating up just below record highs on Thursday in the mid 90s.

Storm chances are few and far between over the next week.

