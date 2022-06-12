Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor

The fire claimed the life of a little girl and injured a 10-month-old boy whose life support will be removed on Sunday.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family is continuing to ask for help after a fire at their South Knoxville home killed one child and sent three more to the hospital.

WVLT News spoke with Matthew Stull, the father of a 10-month-old boy named Grayson, who said the family was planning to remove the child’s life support on Sunday, June 12.

Grayson was injured by the fire’s smoke and was admitted to Vanderbilt in the Prenatal Intensive Care Unit with lung and brain damage. Although the day is likely any parent’s worst nightmare, his dad said the difficult decision was made easier knowing Grayson would be a hero for other children.

“Grayson is going to be an organ donor, and it’s all going to be taking place tomorrow evening,” Stull said Saturday. “He’s going to be a hero for other little ones, and save lives. He gets to make other parents not have to go through what Kaylynn and I are having to go through right now. He’s going to be a hero.”

In the same fire, one of Stull’s daughters, Delilah, died shortly after being transported to the hospital. His other daughter, Allison, was able to crawl out of the house, he said.

Stull said he was heartbroken to get the news about his daughter, saying, “Delilah was just such a sweet soul; she loved her daddy so much, she was my best friend.”

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of the family, with the goal to raise $50,000. You can donate at this link.

The family is using #TeamGrayson to rally support on social media.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting...
Man shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood; police investigating
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified
Shannon Cogan, Connie Leonard, Brian Shlonsky
Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff
Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks

Latest News

High school students will have the opportunity to learn how to cook meals for astronauts that...
Sullivan University and NASA partner up for summer camp
Saturday's march coincides with numerous events happening across the U.S. in the wake of a...
March For Our Lives rally and walk held in downtown Louisville
This family-friendly event is the public’s chance to meet all the adorable wildlife babies that...
Wildlife baby shower at Second Chances Wildlife Center
The Ford Driving Skills for Life program will be held at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday and...
Ford Fund, GHSA host free, hands-on teen driving clinics for new drivers
LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home