LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An elderly man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet while inside his home in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers and the Louisville Fire Department were called to respond to the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Investigators said an elderly man believed to be in his eighties was hit by a stray round that came through the front window of his home.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.

