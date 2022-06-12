Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting

LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify the man.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are asking for the public to help identify the suspect involved in a shooting that injured five teenagers Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. at the Big Four Bridge in Louisville, LMPD Major Brian Kuriger told WAVE News. All five teenagers were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries.

LMPD posted photos of the suspect to their social media pages on Sunday.

(Story continues below)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.

