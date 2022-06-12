LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are asking for the public to help identify the suspect involved in a shooting that injured five teenagers Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. at the Big Four Bridge in Louisville, LMPD Major Brian Kuriger told WAVE News. All five teenagers were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries.

LMPD posted photos of the suspect to their social media pages on Sunday.

Please help LMPD Homicide ID the pictured male involved in the shooting of multiple juveniles Sat night near the Big Four Bridge. Call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or use the online portal at https://t.co/nX14dPQARd pic.twitter.com/eg71FiKgVA — LMPD (@LMPD) June 12, 2022

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.

