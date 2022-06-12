Sullivan University and NASA partner up for summer camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sullivan University’ renowned College of Hospitality Studies Culinary Arts Program and NASA’s HUNCH program have partnered up to host a culinary, baking and pastry and med camp this summer.

The camp begins Sunday, June 12 and concludes on June 17. The NASA HUNCH Challenge Culinary camp is open to upcoming sophomore, juniors, seniors or graduating seniors.

High school students will have the opportunity to learn how to cook meals for astronauts that will be served on the International Space Station, according to the release.

“If you’re passionate about food and the science behind it and want an experience that is out of this world, then this camp is for you,” Nina Martinez, Sullivan University’s Vice President of Enrollment Management said. “Students can also learn how their schools can participate in the NASA HUNCH Culinary Challenge.”

While at camp, students will get the true college experience. They will stay at Sullivan University’s Gardiner Point dormitory, use the shuttle to campus and work in all the same classrooms with instructors.

