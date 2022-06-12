Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Sullivan University and NASA partner up for summer camp

High school students will have the opportunity to learn how to cook meals for astronauts that...
High school students will have the opportunity to learn how to cook meals for astronauts that will be served on the International Space Station.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS via AP)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sullivan University’ renowned College of Hospitality Studies Culinary Arts Program and NASA’s HUNCH program have partnered up to host a culinary, baking and pastry and med camp this summer.

The camp begins Sunday, June 12 and concludes on June 17. The NASA HUNCH Challenge Culinary camp is open to upcoming sophomore, juniors, seniors or graduating seniors.

High school students will have the opportunity to learn how to cook meals for astronauts that will be served on the International Space Station, according to the release.

“If you’re passionate about food and the science behind it and want an experience that is out of this world, then this camp is for you,” Nina Martinez, Sullivan University’s Vice President of Enrollment Management said. “Students can also learn how their schools can participate in the NASA HUNCH Culinary Challenge.”

While at camp, students will get the true college experience. They will stay at Sullivan University’s Gardiner Point dormitory, use the shuttle to campus and work in all the same classrooms with instructors.

To learn more about Sullivan University, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot, one of them was killed, at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting...
Man shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood; police investigating
Shannon Cogan, Connie Leonard, Brian Shlonsky
Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff
Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks
Saturday's march coincides with numerous events happening across the U.S. in the wake of a...
March For Our Lives rally and walk held in downtown Louisville

Latest News

Saturday's march coincides with numerous events happening across the U.S. in the wake of a...
March For Our Lives rally and walk held in downtown Louisville
This family-friendly event is the public’s chance to meet all the adorable wildlife babies that...
Wildlife baby shower at Second Chances Wildlife Center
The Ford Driving Skills for Life program will be held at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday and...
Ford Fund, GHSA host free, hands-on teen driving clinics for new drivers
LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home