Team Kentucky returns from Special Olympics USA Games

Team Kentucky returns from Special Olympics USA Games on Sunday
Team Kentucky returns from Special Olympics USA Games on Sunday(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team Kentucky returned to Louisville on Sunday following the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

For the first time ever, all 58 athletes, Unified partners, and coaches that make up the team were on the same flight together from Orlando to Louisville, the release said.

Landing around 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning at Louisville’s Muhammed Ali International Airport, the team came in together wearing their medals and ribbons.

Team Kentucky has won 32 medals at the USA Games, including 15 gold medals, the release said.

