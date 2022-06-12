Contact Troubleshooters
Wildlife baby shower at Second Chances Wildlife Center

This family-friendly event is the public’s chance to meet all the adorable wildlife babies that are currently at the rescue.(Second Chances Wildlife)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MT. WASHNGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Second Chances Wildlife held it’s annual wildlife baby shower on Sunday.

This family-friendly event is the public’s chance to meet all the adorable wildlife babies that are currently at the rescue. Guests are encourage to bring “gifts” for the wildlife.

Families got the chance to meet and learn about the smallest and cutest animals in rescue program. Games, a kids’ craft, silent auction, cake and punch were offered to the party-goers.

Second Chances Wildlife is a nonprofit organization that cares for more than 300 orphaned and injured animals each year in the local community, according to the center.

To learn more about Second Chances Wildlife or to make a donation, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

