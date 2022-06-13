Contact Troubleshooters
1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of motorcycle was killed in an overnight crash.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Grade Lane.

Louisville Metro police say their preliminary investigation show the motorcycle was heading north on Grade Lane at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and ran into a fence.

The operator, a man whose identity has not been released, was not wearing a helment and died as a result of the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

