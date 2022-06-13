1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of motorcycle was killed in an overnight crash.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Grade Lane.

Louisville Metro police say their preliminary investigation show the motorcycle was heading north on Grade Lane at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and ran into a fence.

The operator, a man whose identity has not been released, was not wearing a helment and died as a result of the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

