1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of motorcycle was killed in an overnight crash.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Grade Lane.
Louisville Metro police say their preliminary investigation show the motorcycle was heading north on Grade Lane at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and ran into a fence.
The operator, a man whose identity has not been released, was not wearing a helment and died as a result of the crash.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.