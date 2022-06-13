Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAYS: Today & Tuesday

Here is WAVE News Chief meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALERT DAY: TODAY
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE T-STORM WATCH - So. Indiana & N. Kentucky until 10PM (does not include Louisville)
  • EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING - Through Tuesday evening - Heat Index 104°-111°
  • A break from the heat by the weekend before returning next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any storms on the radar northeast of Louisville through midnight could be severe, but the main threat looks to be northeast of our area tonight.

The day’s heat will only simmer down into the muggy 70s to near 80 degrees by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is another Alert Day thanks to dangerous heat index values between 104° and 111° during the afternoon hours. Louisville’s high temperature record of 94° for Tuesday’s date, set back in 2017, will also likely fall as highs reach the upper 90s.

Tuesday night is another muggy affair, with lows only dropping into the 70s to near 80 degrees again by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday sees a high temperature getting close to 100 degrees under a mainly sunny sky. It’s another day where we may best a high temperature record of 98 degrees set back in 1952. Afternoon heat index values will be between 100-107 degrees.

The long range forecast continues to show a brief break in the heat for the weekend with highs back in the 80s. However, it will not last… more mid to upper 90s build in for next week.

Rain chances stay relatively low for the next 10 days.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon June 13, 2022
