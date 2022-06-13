Contact Troubleshooters
Ballard Softball Completes Undefeated Season with State Title

Ballard softball celebrates first state championship
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in school history, Ballard softball is a state champion, and made history along the way.

With the win the Bruins become just the third team to ever finish undefeated in state history, and also become the third straight JCPS school to win the crown. The Bruins beat Lexington Catholic 3-2 to win the title in Lexington.

The game was scoreless in the first when Ballard’s McKayla Milby singles to right, scoring Emory Donaldson to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
Lexington Catholic wouldn’t go away. In the fifth, Kinley Willoughby smashes a solo home run to cut the Bruin lead to 2-1.

Same score in the sixth when the Bruins Imari Golden singles home a run...3-1 Ballard. Play of the day comes in the sixth. Ballard clinging to a one run lead. Lex Cath’s Ava Emmert lines out to Golden, she tosses it to first for the second out, and they throw the runner out at second for a triple play!

One last chance for Lex Cath, but tournament MVP, Brooke Gray gets the final strike out. Ballard wins 3-2 completing the perfect season at 39-0.

