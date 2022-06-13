Big Four Bridge shooting leaves people frustrated, asking for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s latest string of gun violence has left several people frustrated and pressing local leaders for answers.

The most notable shooting happened at the foot of the Big Four Bridge Saturday night. Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot and injured.

Louisville Metro Police has released pictures of the suspect and is asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The shooting, while shocking to some, did not come as a surprise to William Ball.

Ball crosses the Big Four Bridge nearly every day for work and told WAVE News he was confronted by a group of teenagers Tuesday evening. Ball said the teens were all wearing unidentifiable white t-shirts and riding electric scooters.

He said he asked to get passed them, and the teens surrounded him.

“I really felt that this was a robbery in the process,” Ball said. “I saw in the corner of my eye them starting to approach. I was trapped and like I said, there were scooters all up through here and all around here.”

Ball said he “did something,” and the teens drove off, but did not elaborate how he was able to get away.

“If a human being’s confronted with a deadly situation, you’ve got two options - fight or flight,” Ball said. “Flight’s not an option for me, okay? So I’m going to have to do what I can to protect myself. And I don’t want to have to be that way, but It’s not safe down here. In my opinion, it’s not safe.”

Ball heard about Saturday’s shooting and could not help but think it was connected to his own incident at the bridge.

He believes that the area needs increased security to keep people safe.

“If you’ve got this many people continuously walking this area and hanging out, there needs to be some type of police presence,” Ball said.

Yancy Davis agrees.

“Somebody’s giving the kids the guns,” Davis said. “Just investigate who’s giving the kids the guns.”

Davis lives across the street from the Shawnee Community Center, where Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was speaking to a group of people. During the event, Davis told Fischer the city needs to do a better job of investigating the men and women responsible for giving teenagers access to guns.

WAVE News asked Fischer about the shooting and what city leaders were doing to address security at the waterfront.

“We’ll be increasing our police presence there,” Fischer said. “The camera systems that we have in place were all working, so that’s good as well. Then we have auxiliary light, of course, it wasn’t quite dark when that took place there. But, you know, you work hard to make progress, and then incidents like this happen.”

