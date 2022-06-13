Birthday celebration held in Louisville in honor of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Bsmith Entertainment and the Breonna Taylor Foundation held a Caribbean Luau Party on Sunday in remembrance of Breonna Taylor.

The event was held at Lynn Family Stadium from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., celebrating Taylor’s birthday. Taylor would have turned 29 on June 5.

“We wanted to collaborate with the Breonna Taylor Foundation to keep her name alive by celebrating her birthday in a positive light,” organizer Brandon Smith of Bsmith Entertainment said. “So many people in the city and throughout the nation still honor Breonna every day whether it is profile pictures on social media or uplifting her name in positive ways. Bsmith Entertainment wanted to use what we do best by helping to create a memorable experience for our audience to commemorate this beautiful soul that has sparked a movement and call for change in America and around the world.”

“There is no denying we will forever mourn the loss of Breonna,” a representative from the Breonna Taylor Foundation said. “The fight for justice on Breonna’s behalf will never cease. However, the Breonna Taylor Foundation and Breonna’s loved ones are also committed to reattaching joy to Breonna’s name by energizing her legacy of love and light. With this assignment in mind, we are preparing to celebrate Breonna’s birthday, the Breewayy.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.