Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Birthday celebration held in Louisville in honor of Breonna Taylor

Mural in memory of Breonna Taylor to be dedicated at basketball court
(tcw-wave)
By Julia Huffman
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Bsmith Entertainment and the Breonna Taylor Foundation held a Caribbean Luau Party on Sunday in remembrance of Breonna Taylor.

The event was held at Lynn Family Stadium from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., celebrating Taylor’s birthday. Taylor would have turned 29 on June 5.

“We wanted to collaborate with the Breonna Taylor Foundation to keep her name alive by celebrating her birthday in a positive light,” organizer Brandon Smith of Bsmith Entertainment said. “So many people in the city and throughout the nation still honor Breonna every day whether it is profile pictures on social media or uplifting her name in positive ways. Bsmith Entertainment wanted to use what we do best by helping to create a memorable experience for our audience to commemorate this beautiful soul that has sparked a movement and call for change in America and around the world.”

“There is no denying we will forever mourn the loss of Breonna,” a representative from the Breonna Taylor Foundation said. “The fight for justice on Breonna’s behalf will never cease. However, the Breonna Taylor Foundation and Breonna’s loved ones are also committed to reattaching joy to Breonna’s name by energizing her legacy of love and light. With this assignment in mind, we are preparing to celebrate Breonna’s birthday, the Breewayy.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified
Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting...
Man shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood; police investigating
Shannon Cogan, Connie Leonard, Brian Shlonsky
Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff
Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
A mother and her four-year-old daughter were shot and injured in an apartment complex on Moore...
Mother, four-year-old daughter shot in Algonquin Neighborhood
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting
The steps to search for a Louisville mother, sister, and daughter continues, almost 3 years...
Search for Louisville mother Andrea Knabel continues after almost 3 years