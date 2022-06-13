Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.(NCEL)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDEN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina decided to mix things up when he bought his most recent lottery ticket.

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.

“I always say I’m going to win a million dollars,” Bryant told the NC Education Lottery. “I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon.”

Bryant waited a few hours, then scratched the ticket with his wife. They saw the big win and started celebrating.

“I ran around the house screaming like a little girl,” Bryant laughed. “I thought I was hallucinating.”

Bryant, a chef, plans to pay off his wife’s car, move and prepare for his son’s athletic expenses for next school year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified
LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home
Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of...
Deadly shooting at downtown Thornton's happened over a stolen can of beer

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
The Rolling Stones have canceled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to...
No satisfaction: Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill...
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again
FILE - An Iraqi man who has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for more than 15...
Iraqi held by US at Guantanamo pleads guilty to war crimes