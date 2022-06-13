Deadly shooting at downtown Thornton's happened over a stolen can of beer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An altercation between two men in the parking lot of a gas station ended with one man dead and the other arrested for murder.

Louisville Metro police were called to the Thornton’s at 1st and Broadway just after 10 p.m. Sunday about the shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The suspect, Tavon Parrish, 31, of New Albany, Ind., was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday.

The arrest report says Parrish worked at the store as an armed security guard and the victim was a customer who Parrish confronted about the theft of a can of beer.

The report goes on to say that Parrish pulled his gun and pointed it at the victim during the argument. Parrish said he shot because he believed the victim wanted to fight him.

LMPD said Parrish was charged with murder based on a review of the store surveillance video, interviews with witnesses, and statements made by Parrish himself.

An initial bond of $500,000 cash has been set for Parrish. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

