Firefighters battle heavy garage fire in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Albany firefighters fought and finally beat a heavy fire in a garage around noon on Sunday, June 12.

It happened in a pole barn behind a home in the 700 Block of West 6th Street.

NAFD Battalion Chief Chris Koehler said two cars and two motorcycles along with everything else in the garage were destroyed.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the investigation of what caused the fire is still underway. Koehler said the residents’ home was slightly damaged on its siding.

The heavy black smoke drew neighbors and onlookers from across the west side of town.

