Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat Advisories in place; watching isolated storm chance

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAY: TODAY
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country today through Wednesday
  • T-STORMS? The atmosphere remains quite primed for them, but when/where is still highly uncertain
  • WHEN DOES THE HEAT EASE: We will ease downward (somewhat) by the weekend but the heat will return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Heat Advisory is in place as heat indices climb to near 110° this afternoon; actual highs max out in the mid to upper 90s. While the heat is the main story, there remains the potential for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Evening thunderstorms remain possible for a brief time, however, most of the night will be dry, warm, and muggy. Expect lows in the 70s.

Record heat remains in Tuesday’s forecast. Actual temperatures approach 100° tomorrow afternoon with heat indices near 105°. Rain chances remain pretty low.

Near-record warm lows are expected Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies. Most will see lows in the 70s.

A reminder to please take it easy outside the next few days. Drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks. Check on your friends and neighbors and please keep your pets inside if you can. If no choice, provide shade and constant, cold, fresh water. And never leads kids & pets in the cars unattended!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, June 13th 2022

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified
LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home
Andrea Knabel was last seen August 13, 2019.
Search for Louisville mother Andrea Knabel continues after almost 3 years

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, June 13th 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/13
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Monday, June 13, 2022
It’s been half a year since tornadoes ripped through parts of Kentucky, demolished buildings...
Mayfield recovery slow six months after tornadoes