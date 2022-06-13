FORECAST: Heat Advisories in place; watching isolated storm chance

ALERT DAY: TODAY

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country today through Wednesday

T-STORMS? The atmosphere remains quite primed for them, but when/where is still highly uncertain

WHEN DOES THE HEAT EASE: We will ease downward (somewhat) by the weekend but the heat will return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Heat Advisory is in place as heat indices climb to near 110° this afternoon; actual highs max out in the mid to upper 90s. While the heat is the main story, there remains the potential for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Evening thunderstorms remain possible for a brief time, however, most of the night will be dry, warm, and muggy. Expect lows in the 70s.

Record heat remains in Tuesday’s forecast. Actual temperatures approach 100° tomorrow afternoon with heat indices near 105°. Rain chances remain pretty low.

Near-record warm lows are expected Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies. Most will see lows in the 70s.

A reminder to please take it easy outside the next few days. Drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks. Check on your friends and neighbors and please keep your pets inside if you can. If no choice, provide shade and constant, cold, fresh water. And never leads kids & pets in the cars unattended!

