Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat wave begins; Storms still possible

Meteorologist Brian Goode has your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAY: TODAY
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country Today-Wednesday
  • T-STORMS? The atmosphere remains quite primed for them, but when/where is still highly uncertain
  • WHEN DOES THE HEAT EASE: We will ease downward (somewhat) by the weekend but the heat will return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several things to watch today including isolated thunderstorms this morning and again some that *may* approach from the north toward evening. Otherwise, the heat/humidity is the big story with a Heat Advisory in effect; please take it easy outside today!

Evening thunderstorms are possible for a brief window, otherwise a very warm night for the city.

Tuesday is another day where record heat may take possible. Highs will approach the triple digits with the heat index higher than those levels. The storm chance is still there but very small.

Near-record warm lows Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies.

A reminder to please take it easy outside the next few days. Drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks. Check on your friends and neighbors and please keep your pets inside if you can. If no choice, provide shade and constant, cold, fresh water. And never leads kids & pets in the cars unattended!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Brian Goode has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning, June 13th 2022

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified
LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home
Andrea Knabel was last seen August 13, 2019.
Search for Louisville mother Andrea Knabel continues after almost 3 years

Latest News

Meteorologist Brian Goode has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning, June 13th 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, June 10, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, June 10, 2022
It’s been half a year since tornadoes ripped through parts of Kentucky, demolished buildings...
Mayfield recovery slow six months after tornadoes
While in Mayfield, the governor also awarded Mayfield Electric & Water Systems $15 million for...
Gov. Beshear helps present Mayfield families with keys to new homes on 6-month anniversary of deadly tornadoes