FORECAST: Heat wave begins; Storms still possible

ALERT DAY: TODAY

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country Today-Wednesday

T-STORMS? The atmosphere remains quite primed for them, but when/where is still highly uncertain

WHEN DOES THE HEAT EASE: We will ease downward (somewhat) by the weekend but the heat will return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several things to watch today including isolated thunderstorms this morning and again some that *may* approach from the north toward evening. Otherwise, the heat/humidity is the big story with a Heat Advisory in effect; please take it easy outside today!

Evening thunderstorms are possible for a brief window, otherwise a very warm night for the city.

Tuesday is another day where record heat may take possible. Highs will approach the triple digits with the heat index higher than those levels. The storm chance is still there but very small.

Near-record warm lows Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies.

A reminder to please take it easy outside the next few days. Drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks. Check on your friends and neighbors and please keep your pets inside if you can. If no choice, provide shade and constant, cold, fresh water. And never leads kids & pets in the cars unattended!

