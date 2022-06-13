Heroic 2nd grader performs Heimlich maneuver on classmate choking on pizza

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Woodrow Wilson Elementary student David Diaz saved his classmate’s life by performing the Heimlich maneuver after he noticed they were choking on pizza during lunch.

The second-grader said he learned to do this by watching a medical drama show, “The Good Doctor,” with his dad.

“When I did it, the pizza that was stuck in his throat went down,” said Diaz. “He said it went down and after that, I stopped and I went back to my seat and was chilling eating my pizza.”

New York State Senator Fred Akshar presented Diaz with an NYS Senate Commendation Award for his act of bravery and kindness.

Binghamton Central School District Superintendent Dr. Tonia Thompson also joined to recognize Diaz. Thompson announced she has nominated Diaz for the Red Cross Hero’s Award, where she can nominate one out of the district’s 5,000 students.

