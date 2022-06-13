‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ stars coming to Louisville for Bourbon & Beyond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Three of the stars from the hit TV Show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will be taping their podcast live in Louisville as part of Bourbon & Beyond.

Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney will debut their “The Always Sunny Podcast” roadshow in Louisville on Sept. 17, before heading to Philadelphia the following night.

The podcast has the three actors discussing the past 15 seasons of the FX and Hulu sitcom about a group of bar owners in Philadelphia and their wacky hijinks as they try to get ahead in life.

Howerton, Day and McElhenney will discuss how the show is made, what their partnership is like and discussing favorite moments of the show with fans.

“We’re really excited to take this show on the road, and bring the podcast to Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville and the iconic Met Philadelphia. There’s nothing we enjoy more than being in the same room as all the amazing Sunny fans out there!” Howerton said in a release.

“We are big fans of It’s Always Sunny, so to make history and be the home of the very first live taping of The Always Sunny Podcast is amazing,” Danny Wimmer, founder of the Bourbon & Beyond Festival said in a release. “The Bourbon & Beyond community can’t wait to cheers with The Gang this September!”

Tickets for Bourbon & Beyond are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.