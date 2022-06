JCPS cancels their outdoor activities due to heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced that all JCPS outside activities are canceled for Monday, June 13.

The cancellation was made due to excessive heat, according to a JCPS social media post.

🚨 Due to excessive heat, all JCPS outside activities are canceled today, June 13. Indoor activities may proceed as long as air conditioning is available. #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/Sywsz3KjkN — JCPS (@JCPSKY) June 13, 2022

JCPS said that indoor activities may continue as long as air conditioning is available.

