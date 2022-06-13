KSP: Nelson Co. crash sends 4 people to the hospital

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash in Nelson County sent four people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:35 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a crash near the 7900 block of New Haven Road, the release said.

Early investigation revealed a woman driving a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north on New Haven Road when her car crossed the centerline and hit a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

It is not clear what caused the driver to do so.

Both drivers and the passenger in the Silverado were taken to Flaget Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

A 21-year-old passenger in the Suburban was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.