Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

KSP: Nelson Co. crash sends 4 people to the hospital

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash in Nelson County sent four people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:35 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a crash near the 7900 block of New Haven Road, the release said.

Early investigation revealed a woman driving a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north on New Haven Road when her car crossed the centerline and hit a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

It is not clear what caused the driver to do so.

Both drivers and the passenger in the Silverado were taken to Flaget Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

A 21-year-old passenger in the Suburban was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified
LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home
Andrea Knabel was last seen August 13, 2019.
Search for Louisville mother Andrea Knabel continues after almost 3 years

Latest News

A man was found dead with his body burned early Monday morning.
Man’s body found burned near park in Phoenix Hill
WAVE Weather Alert Day
FORECAST: Heat Advisories in place; watching isolated storm chance
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, June 13th 2022
People enjoy Waterfront Park after the shooting.
People return to Waterfront Park a day after 5 teenagers were shot at Big Four Bridge