Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville

By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new low-cost animal care clinic opened on Louisville Metro Animal Services’ campus on Monday.

Tail End Vet Care will be working with Metro Animal Services and the public to provide animal care at a low cost.

Dr. Duncan said she’s excited to see a space people can bring their pets and not worry as much about money.

While the clinic is open for pets from outside LMAS, Duncan will be working closely with LMAS after their shelter adoptions as well.

”Once we see that they’re in their forever home, we want to make sure we can keep them there, and affordable care is the way to go,” Duncan said. “I don’t want money to be a deterrent, that they can’t afford a certain surgery for their pet or care for a simple ear infection.”

For the last five years, LMAS has not euthanized an animal due to space or time.

The clinic is just another step toward continuing such successes.

To read a full list of services provided by the clinic, click here.

