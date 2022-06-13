Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested in homicide at downtown Thornton’s

Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of...
Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Thornton's at 1st and Broadway.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An altercation between two men in the parking lot of a gas station ended with one man dead and the other arrested for murder.

Louisville Metro police were called to Thornton’s at 1st and Broadway just after 10 p.m. Sunday about the shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The suspect, Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

