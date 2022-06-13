Man arrested in homicide at downtown Thornton’s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An altercation between two men in the parking lot of a gas station ended with one man dead and the other arrested for murder.

Louisville Metro police were called to Thornton’s at 1st and Broadway just after 10 p.m. Sunday about the shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The suspect, Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.