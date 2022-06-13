Man’s body found burned near park in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found burned in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to respond to 600 block of Barret Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

In an alley near Rubel Park, officers found the body of a man who had been burned.

Investigators suspect foul play was involved. There are currently no suspects.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 52 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

