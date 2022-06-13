Contact Troubleshooters
Montrezl Harrell, former UofL basketball star, arrested on marijuana trafficking charge

Montrezl Harrell (Source: Kendrick Haskins/WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WAVE) - Charlotte Hornets forward and former UofL basketball star Montrezl Harrell was arrested in Madison County, Ky. after being found with marijuana during a traffic stop.

Harrell is facing charges of trafficking in marijuana, a felony drug offense, following a traffic stop that occurred back in May.

According to an arrest report, an SUV was stopped by an officer while heading south on I-75 near Richmond, Ky. The report states the stop was initiated after the SUV was driving too closely to the vehicle in front of him.

Police said they smelled marijuana coming the vehicle. Harrell told officers he had rented the SUV and was in possession of marijuana, pulling a small amount from his sweatpants, the report states.

An officer searched the vehicle and found around three pounds of marijuana within vacuum-sealed bags in a backpack in the back seat, police said.

Harrell was charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds.

A preliminary hearing for Harrell is scheduled for July 13.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

