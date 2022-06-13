Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Mother, four-year-old daughter shot in Algonquin Neighborhood

A mother and her four-year-old daughter were shot and injured in an apartment complex on Moore...
A mother and her four-year-old daughter were shot and injured in an apartment complex on Moore Court Sunday night.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother and her four-year-old daughter are in the hospital after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood.

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson told WAVE News the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The two victims were in a courtyard in the 1600 block of Moore Ct when two men got out of a vehicle and shot in their direction. Those suspects then got back into their vehicle and drove away.

Police say there is nothing to indicate either of the victims were actually the targets of the shooting.

First responders took the four year old to Norton Children’s Hospital and the woman to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police believe both victims should survive their injuries.

Anyone with information should call LMPD’s anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified
Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting...
Man shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood; police investigating
Shannon Cogan, Connie Leonard, Brian Shlonsky
Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff
Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks

Latest News

LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting
The steps to search for a Louisville mother, sister, and daughter continues, almost 3 years...
Search for Louisville mother Andrea Knabel continues after almost 3 years
A heat advisory is in effect for Monday from noon until 9pm with highs in the 90s.
FORECAST: Watching for storms as the heat cranks up
Team Kentucky returns from Special Olympics USA Games on Sunday
Team Kentucky returns from Special Olympics USA Games