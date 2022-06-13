Mother, four-year-old daughter shot in Algonquin Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother and her four-year-old daughter are in the hospital after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood.

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson told WAVE News the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The two victims were in a courtyard in the 1600 block of Moore Ct when two men got out of a vehicle and shot in their direction. Those suspects then got back into their vehicle and drove away.

Police say there is nothing to indicate either of the victims were actually the targets of the shooting.

First responders took the four year old to Norton Children’s Hospital and the woman to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police believe both victims should survive their injuries.

Anyone with information should call LMPD’s anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

