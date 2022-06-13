Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Off-duty officer helps family after van flipped on busy highway

Off-duty officer rushes to help a family after their vehicle flipped on a busy Georgia highway. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Anthony LaQuidara, a Florida officer, helped save the day for a family of four after their van flipped on its side Saturday.

“I know any other good person would have stopped on the side of the road,” LaQuidara said.

He used his training as an officer with the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office and also got help from nearly 10 other drivers who pulled over.

LaQuidara and scouts with Troop 26 were on their way back from a camping trip in Georgia.

They said the van was driving in front of them on I-75. When it switched lanes, one of the back tires blew, causing the driver to lose control and flip several times.

LaQuidara pulled two people out of the vehicle while gas was leaking and the van was smoking.

“We kicked out the back windshield so we got one girl out of there, and then there was one female who was trapped underneath the steering wheel,” he said. “So me and another gentleman crawled inside inside the car, and we had to lift her up in order to get her unstuck.”

Scouts Henry Bryan and John Stewart saw it all.

“I just see TJ (LaQuidara) pulling over and immediately bolting out. I’ve never seen anybody run that fast,” Bryan said.

“I was thinking, ‘I just hope they are OK. I hope the car does not catch on fire and TJ will be OK,’” John said.

LaQuidara has been their scoutmaster for about a year.

“We always hear the stories of his daily life as a police officer,” Bryan said. “We never expected to see him in action, especially not this extreme.”

John said LaQuidara’s actions inspired him to “help people more often.”

LaQuidara said he refuses to call himself a hero. He said he is just grateful to have been in the right place at the right time.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified
LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home
Andrea Knabel was last seen August 13, 2019.
Search for Louisville mother Andrea Knabel continues after almost 3 years

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
FORECAST: Heat Advisories in place; watching isolated storm chance
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market nears on Wall Street
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 panel: Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of hearing
Gun violence continues to claim lives in the U.S.
Weekend gun violence leaves bloody trail