Senior Nutrition Congregate Meal Site reopens at Shawnee Community Center

Reopening of the Senior Nutrition Congregate Meal Site at Shawnee Community Center.
Reopening of the Senior Nutrition Congregate Meal Site at Shawnee Community Center.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Senior Nutrition Congregate Meal Site at Shawnee Community Center reopened on Monday.

Acting Parks Director of Louisville Parks & Recreation Margaret Brosko talked about some programs offered this summer to kids and teenagers.

“We are super excited about everything that’s being offered this summer for youth,” Brosko said. “So all of our community centers have summer camps so that youth can go to. They go on field trips each week. There are some that are geared towards the outdoors, there are some that are sports, there are some that are education, and we’re also teaming up with the office of youth development. We’ve been able to give out 30 grants to local organizations to come in and utilize our facilities to provide programming.”

Brosko said anything kids are interested in, there is something for them.

In addition to the programs, swimming pools are now open and athletic leagues are starting up this summer as well.

