StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/13

Main issue this week is the heat and humidity combination. No doubt.

The secondary threat is one that is a smaller once in scape, but a high one in impact.

So the forecast as it stands now is to balance out these two ideas, especially for today.

I think most understand the heat part of things.

The thunderstorm setup is more complex. The core of the heat wave is usually the “quiet zone” for thunderstorm action. The edge, however, is the “danger zone” if energy is tracking along that edge. And we indeed have that taking place today/tonight. But...the “edge” is not very well defined and is slowly shifting around. That keeps the question marks flying but we have to be careful with this setup. T-storms in this environment can ramp up fast and produce some very intense damaging winds. So you don’t mess around with these.

The video today will go into much more detail on this.

