Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect arrested naked claims memory loss during night of destruction

Adam Patrick Baxter, 35, was found by police on Wednesday evening walking in the 5800 block of...
Adam Patrick Baxter, 35, was found by police on Wednesday evening walking in the 5800 block of River Knolls Drive, naked and wrapped in a blue blanket taken from a vehicle in the area, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.(Rory McMahan)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Adam Baxter was arrested Wednesday, naked and wrapped in a blanket, after two houses burned Tuesday night near River Road in eastern Jefferson County.

On Monday, his attorney said Baxter has no memory of what he was doing the night homeowners say he was roaming the area in his underwear.

“He doesn’t remember anything that happened,” Mike Burns, Baxter’s attorney said. “I was telling him some of the things that I’ve read through the citation, but that’s about it.”

Baxter is accused of stealing and causing property damage during a series of strange encounters with homeowners.

He was freed from custody on Administrative Release by the Department of Pre-trial Services.

According to the Kentucky Court of Justice website, a state Supreme Court order “gives pretrial officers the authority to release based on specific criteria without contacting a judge. The program is designed to expedite the pretrial release of low- to moderate-risk defendants charged with nonviolent, nonsexual misdemeanors.”

Attempts to question Department of Pre-trial Services personnel about Baxter’s release have not been successful.

Burns said Baxter had a history of mental illness and had checked into an Indiana facility Thursday for treatment.

“He probably needs some significant psychological treatment,” Burns said. “And that’s ideally, between the courts and family and medical facilities, he can get the treatment he needs.”

Baxter’s release from custody initially prompted concern among homeowners who thought he might return to their neighborhood.

“Well everybody was on pins and needles,” homeowner Brian Easley said. “We would see somebody walking down the street and go ‘oh my gosh is that him?’ Photos would be circulating, ‘oh no that’s a different guy, that’s not him.’ So the neighborhood was definitely on edge.”

Chairman of the state Republican Party Mac Brown watched his home burn Tuesday night and was disturbed by Baxter’s release.

“That was very, very disappointing,” Brown said. “To be honest, I was angry.”

Baxter is not charged with arson, but the investigation is continuing.

In the meantime, Brown said he is asking legislators to look into Baxter’s release to see if laws need to be changed.

“Because he’s one example,” Brown said. “I guarantee you if it happened with him, there are 10 others that were just as bad.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big four Bridge shooting
Woman found dead inside home in Portland neighborhood identified
Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of...
Deadly shooting at downtown Thorntons happened over a stolen can of beer
LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet while inside home

Latest News

Big Four Bridge shooting leaves people frustrated, asking for answers
Big Four Bridge shooting leaves people frustrated, asking for answers
Whether it’s mildly hot or blazing outside, experts say a child should never be left unattended...
Tips to beat the heat and prevent suffering from heat stroke
NAFD Battalion Chief Chris Koehler said two cars and two motorcycles along with everything else...
Firefighters battle heavy garage fire in New Albany
New Albany garage fire 06-12-22
New Albany garage fire 06-12-22
FILE: Gun sales
Does ATF check on people prohibited from buying guns?