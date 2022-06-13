Suspect arrested naked claims memory loss during night of destruction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Adam Baxter was arrested Wednesday, naked and wrapped in a blanket, after two houses burned Tuesday night near River Road in eastern Jefferson County.

On Monday, his attorney said Baxter has no memory of what he was doing the night homeowners say he was roaming the area in his underwear.

“He doesn’t remember anything that happened,” Mike Burns, Baxter’s attorney said. “I was telling him some of the things that I’ve read through the citation, but that’s about it.”

Baxter is accused of stealing and causing property damage during a series of strange encounters with homeowners.

He was freed from custody on Administrative Release by the Department of Pre-trial Services.

According to the Kentucky Court of Justice website, a state Supreme Court order “gives pretrial officers the authority to release based on specific criteria without contacting a judge. The program is designed to expedite the pretrial release of low- to moderate-risk defendants charged with nonviolent, nonsexual misdemeanors.”

Attempts to question Department of Pre-trial Services personnel about Baxter’s release have not been successful.

Burns said Baxter had a history of mental illness and had checked into an Indiana facility Thursday for treatment.

“He probably needs some significant psychological treatment,” Burns said. “And that’s ideally, between the courts and family and medical facilities, he can get the treatment he needs.”

Baxter’s release from custody initially prompted concern among homeowners who thought he might return to their neighborhood.

“Well everybody was on pins and needles,” homeowner Brian Easley said. “We would see somebody walking down the street and go ‘oh my gosh is that him?’ Photos would be circulating, ‘oh no that’s a different guy, that’s not him.’ So the neighborhood was definitely on edge.”

Chairman of the state Republican Party Mac Brown watched his home burn Tuesday night and was disturbed by Baxter’s release.

“That was very, very disappointing,” Brown said. “To be honest, I was angry.”

Baxter is not charged with arson, but the investigation is continuing.

In the meantime, Brown said he is asking legislators to look into Baxter’s release to see if laws need to be changed.

“Because he’s one example,” Brown said. “I guarantee you if it happened with him, there are 10 others that were just as bad.”

