2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead

Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A boy and girl, both 2 years old, were declared dead Monday after Michigan State Police troopers found them face down in a pond.

According to authorities, troopers from the Gaylord Post were alerted to two missing toddlers in Hayes Township at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the children had been missing for about 40 minutes when troopers found them both face down in a pond at a residence nearby.

Both children were unresponsive, and while life-saving measures were performed, the two toddlers were pronounced dead, WILX reported.

Police said no foul play is suspected, but the troopers from the Gaylord Post will continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

