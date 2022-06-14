Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat levels continue today

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Brian Goode's latest forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALERT DAY: TODAY (6/13/22) & WEDNESDAY (6/14/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Much of WAVE Country (Including Louisville) today
  • HEAT ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country (Including Louisville) for Wednesday
  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro for Today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is another Alert Day with excessive heat and poor air quality. Actual highs will be close to record levels, with the heat index pushing 110+ once again. The already low storm chance as of late is even lower, but not zero.

Another very warm night tonight with temperatures in the city likely to stay at or above 80 degrees all night with a heat index right around 90°.

Yet another day of intense heat tomorrow, with highs again close to 100°. The heat index may be a *tad* lower but still highly impactful as we are now in a long-duration heat event.

A few clouds Wednesday night with lows in the 70s.

A reminder to please take it easy outside the next few days. Drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks. Check on your friends and neighbors and please keep your pets inside if you can. If no choice, provide shade and constant, cold, fresh water. And never leads kids & pets in the cars unattended!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Brian Goode's latest forecast.
