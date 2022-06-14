ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat sticks around through midweek

ALERT DAY: TODAY (6/13/22) & WEDNESDAY (6/14/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Much of WAVE Country (Including Louisville) today

HEAT ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country (Including Louisville) for Wednesday

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro area today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heatwave continues today as highs climb to near 100°; the humidity will make it feel like 110° in some spots this afternoon. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in place through 9 PM.

Temperatures try to cool off tonight, but we only end up in the 70s in most spots. Muggy conditions also stick around overnight.

Wednesday will be day 3 of our ongoing heatwave. Highs once again try to climb to near 100° while it feels like closer to 105°.

Wednesday night lows return to the 70s beneath mostly clear skies.

A reminder to please take it easy outside the next few days. Drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks. Check on your friends and neighbors and please keep your pets inside if you can; if no choice, provide shade and constant, cold, fresh water. Never leave kids & pets in the cars unattended!

