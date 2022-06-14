Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Heat Wave Continues

Here WAVE News Chief meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAY:
  • Wednesday (6/15/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT ADVISORY - Record heat Wednesday with heat index near 105°
  • AIR QUALITY ALERT - unhealthy for sensitive groups
  • A break from the heat by the weekend before returning next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s extreme heat will only simmer down into the 70s to near 80 degrees as we head into Wednesday morning.

The Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 9PM ET tonight and it will get replaced by a Heat Advisory for Wednesday.

Wednesday is another potentially record-breaking day with highs in the upper 90s. A mostly sunny sky and only a tiny, pop-up thundershower chance won’t provide any relief. Heat index values will range between 100-106° in the afternoon.

Like the last several nights before it, Wednesday night looks very muggy and very warm with lows only dropping into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Even though a cold front will be in the region on Thursday, it’ll be hard-pressed to squeeze much rain out over our area. Expect an isolated storm chance and highs well into the 90s during the afternoon on Thursday, with heat index values 98-103°.

The long range forecast continues to show a brief break in the heat for the weekend with highs back in the 80s.

However, it will not last…more mid to upper 90s build in for next week. Rain chances stay relatively low for the next 10 days.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here WAVE News Chief meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday afternoon June 14, 2022

Most Read

Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of...
Deadly shooting at downtown Thorntons happened over a stolen can of beer
1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
A man was found dead with his body burned early Monday morning.
Man’s body found burned near park in Phoenix Hill
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big Four Bridge shooting

Latest News

Here WAVE News Chief meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday afternoon June 14, 2022
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, June 14, 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/13
It’s been half a year since tornadoes ripped through parts of Kentucky, demolished buildings...
Mayfield recovery slow six months after tornadoes