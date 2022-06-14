ALERT DAY: Heat Wave Continues

ALERT DAY:

Wednesday (6/15/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY - Record heat Wednesday with heat index near 105°

AIR QUALITY ALERT - unhealthy for sensitive groups

A break from the heat by the weekend before returning next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s extreme heat will only simmer down into the 70s to near 80 degrees as we head into Wednesday morning.

The Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 9PM ET tonight and it will get replaced by a Heat Advisory for Wednesday.

Wednesday is another potentially record-breaking day with highs in the upper 90s. A mostly sunny sky and only a tiny, pop-up thundershower chance won’t provide any relief. Heat index values will range between 100-106° in the afternoon.

Like the last several nights before it, Wednesday night looks very muggy and very warm with lows only dropping into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Even though a cold front will be in the region on Thursday, it’ll be hard-pressed to squeeze much rain out over our area. Expect an isolated storm chance and highs well into the 90s during the afternoon on Thursday, with heat index values 98-103°.

The long range forecast continues to show a brief break in the heat for the weekend with highs back in the 80s.

However, it will not last…more mid to upper 90s build in for next week. Rain chances stay relatively low for the next 10 days.

