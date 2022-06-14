Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs cancels Wednesday racing due to excessive heat

Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced that Wednesday’s eight-race program has been canceled because of excessive heat.

The decision for cancellation came on Tuesday, following the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning for Louisville.

The warning will remain in effect until Wednesday, June 15, at 9 p.m., the release said.

Heat index values of 105 to 109 are forecasted for Wednesday. This is the 22nd race cancellation due to weather in track history and is the second cancellation made due to extreme heat.

The last race cancellation to heat was on June 28, 2012.

Racing at Churchill Downs is scheduled to resume on Thursday at 5 p.m. Track officials will continue to monitor the forecast.

Decisions about cancellations in extreme weather conditions are made through the CDI’s Equine Medical Director, track management and regulatory officials.

Simulcast wagering has also been canceled for Wednesday at Churchill Downs. Online wagering is available here.

Guests may exchange pre-purchased tickets for another race day this year. Exchanges can be made at any Churchill Downs box office location throughout the racing season.

