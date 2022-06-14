Experts say your chances of getting mauled by the bear market vary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bear market exists when stocks lose 20% of their value compared to a recent high. If history is any indication, this latest bear on Wall Street could be roaming for months.

Local experts said recovering losses could take longer.

“It may require an adjustment to lifestyle,” Ray Strothman, president of Strothman & Company said. “It may require an adjustment to where we spend our money.”

Wounds from the bite of a bear market can vary.

Retirees with an outsized proportion of their money in stocks had it great for the last decade when the market was growing.

However, the President of Warren Wealth Management, Marcus Warren, said these investors are the most vulnerable.

“Now that rising tide is coming back in,” Warren said, “and unfortunately a lot of retirees are finding out they had way too much risk in their portfolios.”

Time can be a valuable commodity. The more an investor has, the longer the investor can afford to wait out the market.

“People’s retirement and all that, it’s affected now,” Bellarmine University professor Frank Raymond said. “But if they’re not retired, they’re not drawing from those accounts, then they just wait for them to go back up again.”

Financial advisers offer two rules of thumb in times like this: unless you need the money right now, do not sell your stocks, and if you do have the money to spend, now could be the time to buy.

“Right now when the market is at a discount, it’s the best time to get in if you have money sitting on the sidelines,” Warren said. “Now, it could go down from here but we are 20 percent off our highs so it’s a good buying opportunity.”

