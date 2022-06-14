Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Health officials urge men to stop avoiding the doctor

Compared to women, more men avoid going to the doctor, skip recommended health screenings and practice riskier behaviors.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a persistent stereotype that men must be ‘tough,’ and going to the doctor is a sign of weakness. That is putting men’s lives at risk.

Compared to women, more men avoid going to the doctor, skip recommended health screenings and practice riskier behaviors. As a result, they also live with more years of bad health and die about five years sooner than women.

A national survey by Cleveland Clinic revealed a disconnect between the sexes when it comes to our health. It showed that more than 60% of men have not visited a health care provider even when they needed to.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only made it worse.

Dr. Joshua Yuen, Norton Community Medical Associates – Bullitt County, said men need to get a physical every year to keep tabs on their health.

A physical includes a review of health and family history, medications, allergies, preventive screenings and immunizations, lab work and an exam. Blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol also will be checked.

These are good determinants of heart health, especially since heart disease is the number one killer of men. Having baseline numbers for these starting at a young age helps the provider see changes over time and catch indicators for chronic disease either before they start or early on, when they are much easier to treat.

Virtual medical visits are also a good option to help break the ice if someone is uncomfortable visiting the doctor.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of...
Deadly shooting at downtown Thorntons happened over a stolen can of beer
1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
A man was found dead with his body burned early Monday morning.
Man’s body found burned near park in Phoenix Hill
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big Four Bridge shooting

Latest News

It’s extremely hot across the area. With this type of heat, it doesn’t take long for your...
Tips to beat the heat and prevent suffering from heat stroke
Whether it’s mildly hot or blazing outside, experts say a child should never be left unattended...
Tips to beat the heat and prevent suffering from heat stroke
Valu Market, Outer Loop
Relief coming in baby formula shortage as factory reopens, UK product arrives
But a local grocer said there are larger issues at play that could allow a shortage to happen...
Relief coming in baby formula shortage as factory reopens, UK product arrives