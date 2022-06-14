How Louisville first responders handle the hot weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people have no choice but to stay out in the hot weather, including the people who work to keep the community safe.

Firefighters’ turnout gear already keeps in heat on a normal day, but during excessive heat warnings, wearing it for too long could be dangerous.

“It puts a lot of strain on the people, just normally, not even in the heat,” Jody Meiman, executive director of Louisville Metro Emergency Management said. “So when they wear that, that gear keeps all the heat inside there and it will accelerate your body heating up a lot faster.”

During extreme weather, Louisville Metro fire and EMS call in additional equipment earlier than normal so first responders can relieve others if they need a break. In addition, rehab vehicles are at scenes on standby so firefighters can recover from the heat faster.

Meiman told WAVE News dealing with the heat has to do with knowing your limits.

“It’s a monitoring thing,” Meiman said. “You have to know your body, you have to look at the people you’re working with to make sure they’re not going into some type of exhaustion or problems associated with the heat.”

Meiman said it’s important for everyone to avoid the heat as much as possible and stay indoors where it’s cool.

Those who don’t have access to A/C can retreat at one of the Salvation Army’s cooling centers in Southern Indiana.

“We are an organization, the Salvation Army that wants to help people and in this case, helping people means helping make sure that they can stay cool and refreshed and get out of the heat if they have circumstances that make it unavoidable,” Captain Jonathan Fitzgerald with the Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army has two cooling centers located at 2300 Green Valley Rd. in New Albany and at the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 528 Little League Blvd. in Clarksville.

Both locations are open 11AM-4PM Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

To find the nearest cooling center in Louisville, call Metro311or 574-5000 or click here.

For tips on how to handle extreme heat, click here.

