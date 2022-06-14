Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Blood Center encourages donating on World Blood Donor Day

World Blood Donor Day is on Tuesday, and the Kentucky Blood Center is urging eligible donors to give blood.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Blood Donor Day is on Tuesday, and the Kentucky Blood Center is urging eligible donors to give blood.

Kentucky Blood Center said World Blood Donor Day is celebrated to raise awareness for the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors.

The need for blood continues across the commonwealth and the United States, but KBC said donations typically slow down during the summer.

“This is a critical time for our blood supply,” Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of external relations at KBC said in a release. The need for blood products continues, but the pace of donations traditionally slows during the summer months. World Blood Donor Day is the perfect opportunity to make an appointment to donate blood.”

KBC has been serving Kentucky for nearly 55 years, with donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville, Somerset and Corbin.

The nonprofit organization is also offering a promotion for eligible donors 18 and older, who will be registered to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4 from now through Sept. 10. People who donate before July 4 will also be entered to win a five-night, six day vacation package for two to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

KBC donor centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors must be at least 17-years-old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and show a photo ID.

For more information and where to donate, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

