LMPD chief after violent weekend: ‘The gun issue in America has gone unchecked for so long’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Much of the weekend violence in the Louisville Metro involved guns. Within 26 hours over the second weekend of June, the following gun-related incidents occurred according to the Louisville Metro Police Department:

On Saturday around 9 p.m., five teenagers were shot and injured at the Big Four Bridge in an altercation that allegedly began over an electric scooter. Two are said to be in critical condition. A 9-year-old was also grazed by a bullet.

Early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., a man in his eighties was struck by a stray bullet in the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street. He is expected to survive.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, a Louisville mother and her four-year-old daughter were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood. LMPD said there is nothing to indicate the victims were the targets. Both are expected to survive.

An altercation between two men in the parking lot of a downtown gas station ended with one man dead and the other arrested for murder. It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. LMPD records indicate the argument began over a can of beer.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said the violence is “senseless” and “not acceptable.” She also said her department will work to prevent it from happening again.

“Our staffing is not what we want, [but] we can’t shirk our responsibility,” Shields said. “If you’re having these challenges and violence in communities, you have to address it.”

Shields said staffing issues aside, she will implement staffing shifts in response to the violence.

“When I look at this past weekend, what I’m seeing is now that’s officers needing to be present,” Shields said. “We need to reposition where they are. We need to reposition the numbers of officers, where we have them. That is truly an officer-visibility piece in most of the instances that occurred.”

Shields also commented on the national conversation surrounding gun violence and potential gun safety measures facing state and federal lawmakers.

“The gun issue in America has gone unchecked for so long that we are clearly at a crisis point that as law enforcement we’re just managing,” Shields said.

There are the parts of the issue Shields said LMPD can control.

“We know for the most part who is driving our violent crime; we know who their associates are,” Shields said. “We need to just keep zeroing in on getting them and their guns off the street, because at some level, they are contributing to the supply of guns to young people.”

However, she also said there are factors beyond her control that are connected to the situation.

“Especially in the southern cities, gun laws tend to be extremely lax,” Shields said. “What tends to happen is there are many more legal gun owners, and they often leave them in the cars. They get stolen, and now they become our problem.”

“So I cannot control what politicians do, or do not do,” Shields added. “I can only ask for help.”

