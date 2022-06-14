Louisville man cashes $200,000 winning Kentucky Lottery ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won big after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket Sunday evening.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he hadn’t played the Kentucky Lottery in months, according to lottery officials.

He told lottery officials he went to the Circle K on Greenwood Road in Louisville after seeing the store had a newly released game and bought two of the new $1,000 Loaded tickets.

“I was scratching off the first ticket when I came across a 10X symbol,” he said. “I went to scratch off the prize when I saw $2,000. I knew then I had won at least $20,000.”

He went on to scratch off nine more of the 10X symbols, winning $200,000.

“I called for my son to come here and asked, ‘Can you pinch me? Am I dreaming?,’” he said.

Afterward, he called his wife and told her to come home from work. She told him that unless it was an emergency, she couldn’t leave work.

“I was dying from excitement,” he said.

He told lottery officials he knew what he wanted to do with his earnings.

“I’m happy,” he said. “I’m going to pay my house off today.”

The next day, the player claimed his ticket at lottery headquarters, walking away with a check for $142,000 after taxes.

Circle K will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

