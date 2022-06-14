Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville man cashes $200,000 winning Kentucky Lottery ticket

"I'm going to pay off my house today." Louisville Man Says after Winning $200,000 Scratch-Off...
"I'm going to pay off my house today." Louisville Man Says after Winning $200,000 Scratch-Off Prize(KY Lottery)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won big after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket Sunday evening.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he hadn’t played the Kentucky Lottery in months, according to lottery officials.

He told lottery officials he went to the Circle K on Greenwood Road in Louisville after seeing the store had a newly released game and bought two of the new $1,000 Loaded tickets.

“I was scratching off the first ticket when I came across a 10X symbol,” he said. “I went to scratch off the prize when I saw $2,000. I knew then I had won at least $20,000.”

He went on to scratch off nine more of the 10X symbols, winning $200,000.

“I called for my son to come here and asked, ‘Can you pinch me? Am I dreaming?,’” he said. 

Afterward, he called his wife and told her to come home from work. She told him that unless it was an emergency, she couldn’t leave work.

“I was dying from excitement,” he said.

He told lottery officials he knew what he wanted to do with his earnings.

“I’m happy,” he said. “I’m going to pay my house off today.”

The next day, the player claimed his ticket at lottery headquarters, walking away with a check for $142,000 after taxes.

Circle K will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tavon Parrish, 31, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of...
Deadly shooting at downtown Thorntons happened over a stolen can of beer
1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident
A man was found dead with his body burned early Monday morning.
Man’s body found burned near park in Phoenix Hill
Tail End Pet Clinic opens in Louisville
Low-cost animal care clinic opens in Louisville
LMPD released photos of the suspect to their social media, asking the public to help identify...
LMPD releases photos of suspect involved in Big Four Bridge shooting

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Zoneton Fire - working house fire scene
Zoneton firefighters battle house fire in Hillview area
Zoneton Fire working house fire scene
Zoneton Fire working house fire scene
TARC encourages Greater Louisville to “Dump the Pump” this Friday, June 17
People in Greater Louisville encouraged to ride TARC on “Dump the Pump” day